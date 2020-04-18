You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured

Blood Bank still seeking plasma donors for study

COVID-19 survivors needed for plasma study

Amy Degnars from Newark, shown here in a file photo provided by the Blood Bank, is a past plasma donor. New donors are being sought now who have recovered from COVID-19. Research is being conducted with help from ChristianaCare and Johns Hopkins hospitals to find a treatment for the deadly virus.

 COURTESY BBD

CHRISTIANA, Del. – Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood plasma to help treat other patients with advanced illness. In the treatment, known as convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly and help decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators.

BBD is now increasing the nation’s supply of convalescent plasma by collecting donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19. BBD will collect, process the plasma for infusion, and maintain a bank for hospitals to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

"As COVID-19 has impacted areas across the country, we are collecting convalescent plasma from those who have recovered in order to treat patients currently fighting this terrible disease,” said Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, President and CEO, of New York Blood Center. “Our Blood Centers are collecting and maintaining a robust public bank of convalescent plasma in order to serve hospitals in the area and all around the nation. If you have recovered from the coronavirus, please come in and donate so we can treat more patients.”

Donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days. One donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases of COVID-19. Interested donors can sign up at www.delmarvablood.org/cpdonor.

To learn more about BBD’s efforts to collect convalescent plasma, please visit delmarvablood.org/plasmaforcovid19.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business