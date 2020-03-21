The Blood Bank of Delmarva is issuing an urgent call for donors in order to maintain its supply of blood during the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the outbreak, the blood drives the organization relies on have been canceled.
“Around 40 percent of our incoming blood supply was interrupted when schools, businesses and religious institutions closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In response, we’ve increased capacity at our donor centers by extending hours and opening for extra days each week,” Christopher D. Hillyer, President and CEO of Blood Bank of Delmarva, said in a prepared statement.
The blood bank is located at 100 Hygeia Dr. near Newark and also has locations in Dover, Chadds Ford, Pa., and Salisbury, Md. Donors can schedule appointments by calling 1-888-825-6638 or visiting www.delmarvablood.org/coronavirus.
The blood bank disinfects its sites frequently, and employees are doing health self-assessments before coming to work.
In order to protect staff, healthy blood donors and the community blood supply, people must avoid donor centers if they are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), have had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 until 28 days after their illness has resolved.
The blood bank does not test for COVID-19.