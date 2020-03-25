STEVENSVILLE — Out for a walk? Put your time to good use. Kent Island Beach Cleanups has announced the KIBCU Cares Challenge.
“We’re not advocating people get together with friends or anything like that. Just a small family out on walk, if you’re walking your dog or getting exercise with another family member,” KIBCU founder Kristin Weed said. “Take a few minutes and pick up some trash.”
“Queen Anne’s County has several public beaches and trails that can always use some tender loving care. Pick a local beach, pick up a minimum of 10 pieces of trash, snap a picture, share it on Facebook and/or Instagram, tag us, #KIBCUCARESCHALLENGE, and then tag one of your friends to do the same,” Weed said, “Since we are all practicing social distancing during COVID-19, why not be a force for good?”
The challenge runs from Sunday, March 22, through Friday, April 17, at 6 p.m. The prize is a collection of gift cards to local businesses and restaurants. Participants have 27 days to win. All participants will be featured on Kent Island Beach Cleanups social media, website, and monthly newsletter.
Rules and Guidelines
1.) The location must be a Queen Anne’s County public property that is open and accessible: Examples: Terrapin, Matapeake Beach, Hemingway’s, Ferry Point Park, Cross Island Trail, etc. Contact us if you are unsure if the location(s) you choose are eligible. Participants can clean multiple locations in one day.
2.) Participant(s) must collect a minimum of 10 pieces of debris. Collecting more increases your chances of winning.
3.) Participants must tag 1 new friend for each photo.
4.) Picture must include your collected trash in a bag or bucket, and must include your face.
5.) Submissions must be on Facebook and/or Instagram with the hashtag #KIBCUCARESCHALLENGE
6.) Under 18, please get permission from your parents or guardians (honor system). Participants can be any age.
7.) There will only be one winner. If you participated as a small group (must be less than 10 participants per group), the entire group will win the prize.
8.) Remember, safety first. Use gloves and do not pick up anything that is sharp or dangerous.
Winners will be determined by how often they collect debris and how much they pick up. The more you go out and pick up debris and the more debris you pick up, the more you have increased your chances of winning. The participants(s) with the most cleanups and the most trash collected is the winner.