Barclay woman hopes lessons are learned from her mother's virus-related death

CHESTERTOWN — Kristy Winborne remembers her mother as energetic, creative, hardworking, strong willed and civic minded, as a leader, protector and someone who advocated for family.
Her mother deserves more than an anonymous label as the second person in Kent County to die of complications of the new coronavirus, Winborne said in explaining why she contacted a reporter asking that Barbara Jean Vermillion’s story be told.
Vermillion, 77, died Thursday, April 16 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown — three days after being transferred from nearby Autumn Lake Healthcare, where she had resided for several years.
The Kent County Health Department did not report a death at Autumn Lake until Monday, April 20, when it issued a news release about 12 residents and three staff members having tested positive for COVID-19.
Vermillion was not identified in the news release.
“I want them to know that she had a name, she had a story,” Winborne, who lives in Barclay, said in a telephone interview Tuesday night.
Winborne, an only child, said questions about the care her mother received in the week or two leading up to her hospitalization have not been answered to her satisfaction.
She also has concerns about whether the proper protocols to help slow the spread of the disease were being followed at the nursing home and whether staff were wearing personal protective equipment to minimize exposure.
There has been very little follow-up by Autumn Lake administrators, other than to offer condolences, according to Winborne.
She said she was told that the nursing home staff was “overwhelmed” during the pandemic and that the director of nursing would be in touch.
She is waiting for that phone call.
The only contact with Autumn Lake since her mother’s death last week is communication that Winborne initiated, she said.
Vermillion was physically disabled from spinal stenosis and was confined to a wheelchair, though mentally she was “very sharp,” her daughter said. She had been in assisted living and long-term care facilities for about eight years, the last three years at Autumn Lake.
Winborne said neither she or her mother had complaints about the care that Vermillion received at Autumn Lake up until about the time that COVID-19 put the state of Maryland in a governor-ordered lockdown.
The mother of two adolescents, Winborne stopped her monthly visits to the nursing home after Thanksgiving for fear of exposing her mother to germs that her own children may have picked up over the winter. But they continued to talk regularly on the phone — the last time on April 8, which was the 11th birthday of Vermillion’s granddaughter.
Winborne said her mother was being treated for pneumonia in the weeks leading up to her death.
She said when her mother was prescribed a second round of antibiotics, she questioned the staff about having Vermillion tested for COVID-19. Winborne said she was told that would not be done at the time because Vermillion did not have a fever, which is considered a common symptom of the virus.
On Monday, April 13, Winborne received a phone call from Autumn Lake that her mother’s condition had worsened — Vermillion’s oxygen levels had dropped and she had a high fever of 104 degrees — and that her mother was being transported to the hospital in Chestertown.
Winborne said her mother was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital on April 13, and the “rapid” diagnostic test came back positive.
Vermillion was connected to a breathing machine. She was sedated. She never regained consciousness.
Winborne said she made the very difficult decision to have her mother taken off of life support April 16 after accepting that there was no hope for recovery.
The hospital staff made it possible for Winborne to watch through a glass window as the ventilator that had been breathing for her mother was removed. There also was a speaker phone placed in Vermillion’s room in the hospital’s intensive care unit so Winborne could comfort her mother — and have some closure for herself — at the end.
Winborne said the staff at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown “went above and beyond in the treatment of my mother and the support they offered me. The nurses and doctors were amazing.”
Over the last few years, as Vermillion’s health declined, Winborne said she had become her mother’s champion — a reversal of roles from so many years ago when Vermillion stood up to doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital while advocating for her daughter who had been born with a rare heart condition.
Winborne said her mother’s story is a cautionary tale. She wants family and friends of residents of health care facilities to know that they can and should speak up.
Be vigilant. Ask tough questions. Demand answers.
Winborne said she wants her mother’s story to have an impact.
“Even if it’s five years from now, and they say they’ve changed their COVID-19 protocol because of her death,” Winborne said.