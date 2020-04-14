Backpack Program serving children in need

CHESTERTOWN — During the COVID-19 crisis, the need for nutritious meals in Kent County has more than doubled and the community has stepped up.
The Backpack Program in Kent County, a news release states, has been providing weekend meals to students with food insecurity for more than a decade in coordination with public schools, an effort organized by the Kent County Community Food Pantry with help from volunteer groups at Olivet Methodist Church, Rock Hall United Methodist Charge, Chestertown Presbyterian Church and Washington College.
When Washington College students were sent home for safety measures, their supplies and packing materials were moved to the Kent County Community Center in Worton, according to the release. Community members came together to keep the operation running smoothly.
The Backpack Program, providing food for students in need over weekends, has continued operations on Fridays as Kent County Public Schools distributes its daily grab-and-go meal packages.
Each week during the crisis, the number of students receiving meals has increased and the number of Backpack Program bags distributed weekly has more than doubled, the release states.
The Kent County Food Pantry has committed to keeping up with these numbers by increasing purchases of food from the Maryland Food Bank and coordinating volunteer efforts. Financial donations to assist in these purchases are greatly appreciated. They can be made via kentfoodpantry.org/donate.
Backpack Program volunteers unload trucks, pack bags, inventory food, load school buses and sew masks.
The Worton community center is a hub of activity, with other volunteer groups putting together student breakfasts and bags for homebound seniors, the release states. Careful precautions are maintained with social distancing, hygiene, gloves and masks to protect everyone involved in these essential services.
To view a short video of the action, go to youtu.be/Brh3Vm9qDj4.
The Kent County Food Pantry continues to be open as well, distributing meals on a grab and go basis to those in need.
For pantry info, hours of operation or to volunteer or donate to these efforts, visit kentfoodpantry.org.