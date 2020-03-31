Are you up to the challenge?

CHESTERTOWN — Kent County volunteers who are handy with a sewing machine are busy making much-needed masks for health care workers and anyone else who needs them.
Chestertown resident Cheryl Hoopes launched the Face Mask Challenge — Kent County in March after reading a Facebook post by her niece, a nurse in an emergency department in Baltimore, about homemade masks.
Hoopes announced the challenge through Facebook on March 20, suggesting participants form teams. She recommended those who already have a social group — be it a dedicated exercise class, a book club, neighbors and church members — band together for a new purpose: "Sew as many masks as you can."
"We're only one of many, many threads out there," Hoopes said in an interview March 30, noting that other groups are coordinating similar sewing efforts.
Hoopes said more than 500 masks have been dropped off so far for the Kent County challenge. She delivered about 300 to the Kent County Health Department; others went to sites such as University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and Compass Regional Hospice.
Hoopes said the masks are being distributed to whoever asks for them, including people who are handing out food in the community.
Completed masks should be packed into resealable plastic bags marked with the group's name and delivered to Hoopes' residence or Sumner Hall, for which she is listed as the membership and administrative services manager.
While organizers are keeping track of how many masks are sewn by each group, the contest is really about serving the community.
"There's no physical prize, just the satisfaction of knowing that your group rocks at helping the community," Hoopes posted on Facebook.
Multiple patterns have been offered to get participants started, going first from a very basic covering of a rectangular piece of cloth with elastic bands to another version that includes a filter pocket.
"We just want to keep everybody sewing, because even though we have over 500 (masks) that I know about, we know we need a lot," Hoopes said on March 30.
Hoopes said the masks do not protect against COVID-19, with patterns not unlike those from the days of Clara Barton.
She said that with people having to carefully store and reuse their fully protective masks due to a supply shortage, the cloth masks can be worn overtop. She likened the sewn masks, with their colorful patterns, to greeting cards over their medical-grade masks that may appear worn from extra use.
Hoopes said the cloth masks do protect wearers from regular germs, dirt and other things people want to avoid direct contact with. She said they can be washed too.
"There's been an incredible, incredible response," Hoopes said of the effort. "This is not one person who is doing anything. This is a whole community. It's so many people."
Nor are Kent County's participants the only group on the Mid-Shore making masks.
Queen Anne's County quilt artist Teri O'Meara starting sewing masks for first responders and people she knows who face high health risks from COVID-19. O'Meara then began coordinating efforts for Queen Anne's County and has reportedly found volunteers to do the same in Caroline and Talbot counties.
“Seamstresses are urgently needed to help now,” O'Meara said. “We are on our own, so we must alert and motivate anyone who can sew in our county to help out.”
In Talbot County, members of Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore Inc. have reportedly made 240 masks, primarily for anyone being transported by ambulance, for law enforcement officers and for nursing homes, according to a news release.
"This is a moment of a lifetime for quilters and anyone who sews — to use the fabric in their closets for good," said Jan Willis, coordinator of the Local Care Team for Talbot County, in a statement.
To learn more about the Face Mask Challenge — Kent County, go to www.facebook.com/FACE-MASK-Challenge-Kent-County-MD-112356953733772. Drop-off sites for completed masks are behind Sumner Hall, 206 South Queen St., Chestertown and Hoopes' home at 208 Mount Vernon Ave., Chestertown.
To help with O'Meara's efforts, call her at 410-758-3230.
Additional reporting by Angie Price.