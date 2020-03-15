DENTON — As the coronavirus continues to cause panic over the world, local psychotherapist Gail Weissert talks about the affects the scare is already beginning to have on patients. "This whole ordeal is something we have to take very seriously," Weissert says. "We need to be prepared for the worst, but there are ways to cope."
With fear being a significant component associated with the pandemic – it is an emotion not to be ignored, she says. "Staying in fear for a long time is isn't good because it weakens your immune system," she said. "One way to cope with the negativity of the media is to try looking at different sources and come up with a logical reason as to what to believe or feel as a result."
Weissert suggests not watching the news too often because of the constant negativity it produces. With it constantly in your face and sometimes hard to escape, she recommends using a cell phone to look at news because you can escape it easier than television.
"You can distance yourself easier looking at news on your phone," she said. "It becomes easier to catch what you are reading and can turn it off easier if you don't like what you see."
Weissert also suggests having different perspectives on a situation like this is always better than having a central opinion on one source. "There is a lot of misinformation going on out there," she said.
When it comes to a medical crisis, such as this particular novel coronavirus, anxiety is frequently a contributing factor; and anxiety is the number one ailment of people 30 years and younger, cautions Weissert.
"This trickles all the way down to young children. "This is a generational fear factor with expectations that people feel like they have to follow and sometimes it can drag them down."
"Anxious people aren't set to be grounded in the moment and that is the downfall to younger people," Weissert said. "The power is in the NOW; it's the one moment where you can actually do something about a situation."
Weissert also suggests being alert to effects caused by the requirement of social distancing and being isolated. The downside to this crisis has been the call for people to distance themselves from each other and from society to stay physically healthy, notes Weissert. This isn't an easy feat for a generation that likes to be on the go.
Weissert thinks there are still way to get around that isolation fear.
"I love to go outside and go for a hike or long walk," she said. "The suggestion from the medical world is to maintain a six foot distance from each other; going out in nature and isolating yourselves in big crowds is manageable by this practice."
Finally, for the ones that do choose to stay at home, the ability to communicate with people via the internet is a great luxury to have compared to what people had to deal with in the past.
“One hundred years ago [in a pandemic situation], people were dying so fast they had to bury them in a trench," Weissert said. "They didn't have the luxuries in their homes that we have today so we should be thankful for that."
During these difficult times it is important to take these suggestions.
"I like the idea of being prepared and listen to what the CDC has to say," Weissert said. "Learn to stay in the moment, stay in touch with loved ones, distance yourselves a little bit and the scare shall soon pass."
Gail Weissert, MSW, LCSW has over thirty years experience in cognitive behavioral therapy, behavior modification, and family systems. Her practice GW Associates Counseling & Hypnotherapy is located in Denton.