ANNAPOLIS — The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra announces additional concert cancellations. The Box Office will contact ticket holders for these canceled performances to offer ticket options of a donation to the Musician Fund or a full refund. The canceled performances include:
April 6 and 16 – Symphony Study Spring Session with Dr. Rachel Franklin
April 26 – Chamber Music Series Woodwind Quintet
May 1 and 2 – Masterworks Concert with Awadagin Pratt
May 9 – The Life & Times of Beethoven
Symphony staff are not able to check phone messages remotely. If you need to contact someone at the Symphony, please email info@annapolissymphony.org.