Annapolis Boat Shows cancel spring shows

ANNAPOLIS — Due to the highly dangerous and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annapolis Boat Shows announce the cancellation of the Bay Bridge Boat Show and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, originally scheduled for April 17-19 in Stevensville and April 24-26 in Annapolis.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows, “but we take the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and government agencies seriously and believe it would be irresponsible to bring together large numbers of people in April for a boat show. The health and safety of our community is not an option.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Annapolis Boat Shows continues to remain informed and focused on being a leader in the marine industry by organizing their remaining events with the safety of the city, community, and country in mind.
“We will suspend our spring operations and begin to ramp up the fall shows when the time is right,” Jacobs said. The United States Powerboat Show is scheduled for October 1-4 and the United States Sailboat Show October 8-12. “In the meantime, we will support our exhibitor base of maritime businesses any way we can.”