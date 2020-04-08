You are the owner of this article.
Annapolis Boat Shows cancel spring shows

Bay Bridge Boat Show canceled

The Bay Bridge Boat Show, originally schedule for April 17-19, has been canceled for 2020.

ANNAPOLIS — Due to the highly dangerous and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annapolis Boat Shows announce the cancellation of the Bay Bridge Boat Show and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, originally scheduled for April 17-19 in Stevensville and April 24-26 in Annapolis.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows, “but we take the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and government agencies seriously and believe it would be irresponsible to bring together large numbers of people in April for a boat show. The health and safety of our community is not an option.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Annapolis Boat Shows continues to remain informed and focused on being a leader in the marine industry by organizing their remaining events with the safety of the city, community, and country in mind.

“We will suspend our spring operations and begin to ramp up the fall shows when the time is right,” Jacobs said. The United States Powerboat Show is scheduled for October 1-4 and the United States Sailboat Show October 8-12. “In the meantime, we will support our exhibitor base of maritime businesses any way we can.”

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business