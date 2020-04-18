Animal shelters implement procedures for pandemic

Animal shelters, considered an essential business, are making extensive efforts to keep operations — such as adoptions — fully functional.
Due to the shelter-in-place order, many businesses are closed or have been negatively financially impacted. However, animal adoption centers are one business that is still thriving.
One shelter, the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Charles County, is enforcing an adoption appointment procedure in which the adopter starts with making a selection of animals based on images posted on Facebook. An appointment is then made to retrieve the animal, and the adopter arrives at the shelter to pick the animal up.
This is, in part, an effort to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and keep people from lingering around the shelter. Kim Stephens, supervisor of the Tri-County Animal Shelter, said the appointment system is beneficial because they “know what [the adopters] are coming in for.”
“We are open to appointments via our website or Facebook page,” Stephens said. “They set up an appointment for a specific animal so they don’t loiter or walk around.”
Stephens told the Maryland Independent that the process is slightly unnatural because usually, the animal will “catch their eye” and then the adoption would take place.
“Our adoptions are down a little because of that,” Stephens said. “They basically have to rely on a picture or post on Facebook. We try to get really good pictures, but it can make [the animals] look scared or timid. It doesn’t show their true personality.”
Another operational update at the Tri-County Animal Shelter is to the animal control division. Stephens said the division is only running emergencies.
“They are only out there for aggressive animals or public safety issues,” Stephens said. “Our intakes are down, but so are our adoptions. [The virus] has definitely affected us. Not only now, but we foresee it will affect us in the future.”
Stephens said because of the state of emergency, animal adoptions and intakes are down and people are trying to “hold onto their animals.”
She told the Maryland Independent that the shelter is putting some programs in place to aid those in need during this crisis.
“We are putting some programs together like our own pet food pantry,” Stephens said. “We also put an emergency plan together where we have an emergency shelter trailer with kennels. We have a barn that we can use if we get a large number of animals.”
Stephens noted that help is needed in this situation. She said the shelter reached out to other organizations in Charles County for aid because the shelter “got an idea” something was coming along. Stephens said there are “over 100” organizations the shelter works with.
“We reached out to the boarding facilities in the county to see if they could help. It frees up the space here so we can take in more animals,” Stephens said. “The boarding facilities are willing to help us ... to take some of the animals. This is kind of the slow season. The number of animals [we intake] will increase here shortly.”
She said Red Rover, a national dog day care, spa and boarding facility, will help pay for boarding of animals for COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalized.
“[Red Rover] is an excellent facility; we anticipate we will get some animals from people who tested positive [for COVID-19],” Stephens said. “We will get through this together. We really need the community to help us by volunteering and donating and getting in here and adopting.”
The vice president of St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, Lisa Horton, said that animals can be used for “emotional therapy” during this difficult time.
“We have adopted animals that have been trained as therapy animals,” Horton said. “Both dogs and cats have been trained.”
Horton told the Maryland Independent that the shelter is not permitted to have any adoption events at this time, essentially “shutting down community interaction.”
“The public is not permitted [at the shelter],” Horton said. “We are still caring for the animals. They are happy, but lonely. The facility in Callaway is full of cats that need to be cared for. All of our care is provided by volunteers.”
Horton said that volunteers at the shelter are going there “two or three times a day” to make sure the animals are being cared for. She noted that the facility could use some financial assistance as of now.
“We are accepting donations, people have left that at the door,” Horton said. “We are happy to bring that in. We hope that the community does what they can to stay safe and support us in whatever way they can.”
Horton said a virtual 5K run as a fundraiser will be held because “no fundraising can be done in person.”
Additionally, a local business, Ink Deli, is selling T-shirts available in an effort to raise funds for the shelter.
