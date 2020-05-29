Animal Services achieves zero dogs in shelter

QUEENSTOWN — The Queen Anne’s County Animal Services shelter in Queenstown achieved its goal of zero dogs inside the shelter Tuesday, May 5, if only for one day.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions beginning in mid-March with the stay-at-home directive given by Governor Larry Hogan to Maryland residents, shelter staff had put out requests for people in the county to provide foster care for dogs at the shelter. The message was well received, and more than 20 dogs were taken from the shelter by the generosity of people in the community who were having to stay at home.
Dogs also were continuing to be adopted during this same time. May 5 marked the last dog in the shelter to be adopted, thus, emptying the shelter of all dogs that day.
On May 6, several new dogs were turned into the shelter and have to wait a certain time period before they can be considered for fostering or adoption.
Shelter Executive Director Ramon Villatoro said, “We have dogs coming from North Carolina where the coronavirus has hit some communities very hard there, and dogs have been turned into shelters. So, we will have more dogs available for adoption and foster care soon.”
Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Steve Wilson, who serves as liaison to Animal Services, said, “All the commissioners are extremely pleased with the staff’s performance at the shelter. Even with all the fostering they’ve arranged, they’ve also continued to work on adoptions. We almost couldn’t ask for a better shelter.”