You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.

featured

Animal Services achieves zero dogs in shelter

Zero dogs at shelter, May '20

Queen Anne’s County Animal Services staff stand in front of the empty kennels at the shelter in Queenstown. The shelter achieved zero dogs in the shelter on May 5. From the left, Adoptions Director Brittany Fox, Animal Care Director Daniel Davis, Animal Services Executive Director Ramon Villatoro, animal care technicians Kasey Johnson and Casey Jones, adoptions counselor Kayla Bateman, and animal care technician Claudia Kessinger.

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

QUEENSTOWN — The Queen Anne’s County Animal Services shelter in Queenstown achieved its goal of zero dogs inside the shelter Tuesday, May 5, if only for one day.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions beginning in mid-March with the stay-at-home directive given by Governor Larry Hogan to Maryland residents, shelter staff had put out requests for people in the county to provide foster care for dogs at the shelter. The message was well received, and more than 20 dogs were taken from the shelter by the generosity of people in the community who were having to stay at home.

Dogs also were continuing to be adopted during this same time. May 5 marked the last dog in the shelter to be adopted, thus, emptying the shelter of all dogs that day.

On May 6, several new dogs were turned into the shelter and have to wait a certain time period before they can be considered for fostering or adoption.

Shelter Executive Director Ramon Villatoro said, “We have dogs coming from North Carolina where the coronavirus has hit some communities very hard there, and dogs have been turned into shelters. So, we will have more dogs available for adoption and foster care soon.”

Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Steve Wilson, who serves as liaison to Animal Services, said, “All the commissioners are extremely pleased with the staff’s performance at the shelter. Even with all the fostering they’ve arranged, they’ve also continued to work on adoptions. We almost couldn’t ask for a better shelter.”

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business