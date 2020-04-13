Alcohol, drug abuse services available (copy)

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Department of Health, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services is still offering services during COVID-19.
The following services are available: referrals to Inpatient / outpatient treatment; resources; state care coordination; one on one peer support; peer led recovery support; groups; medication – assisted treatment; and suboxone and Vivitrol.
Help is only a phone call away, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 410-758-1306.
More resources:
Sante Eastern Shore Crisis Response 1-888-407-8018
Veterans Crisis Lines 1-800-273-8255 ext. 1
Mid-Shore Family Violence 1-800-927-4673
Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-784-2433
I Wish I Knew: Text IWIK to 71441
Maryland Crisis Hotline 1-800-422-0009
Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-927-4673