EASTON — As the week comes to a close, four additional people on the Eastern Shore have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Two are males in their 30s, one living in Worcester County and the other in Wicomico County. Their positive test results were made public on Thursday, March 19, by the health departments in their respective counties.
On Saturday, March 21, Wicomico announced its second confirmed case, a woman in her 60s, and Caroline County announced its first case, a woman in her 30s.
The woman in Caroline is in her 30s and lives in Federalsburg. According to a release by the County Commissioners Office, she had been in contact with individuals who had traveled recently. She was tested by her primary care physician on Tuesday, March 17, and the county received the positive result notification early on Saturday, March 21. The county health department is conducting contact-tracing. The patient and her family are self-quarantined at home.
The man from Wicomico had traveled internationally, according Wicomico Health Officer Lori Brewster. She said during a press conference on Thursday, March 19, that the man is doing well and is quarantined at home. Brewster also added that he was tested for the virus outside of the county, not at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
The man in Worcester did not have any history of international travel, but Worcester County health officials confirmed he was in close contact with the man who tested positive in Wicomico.
The woman in Wicomico is receiving treatment at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, and officials are investigating the details of her case.
In Talbot County, the first and only patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is no longer at the hospital. Following a query by The Star Democrat, Talbot County Health Officer Fredia Wadley confirmed that the patient was in the hospital for a few days but is now recovering at home. Further details about the patient have not been released.
The Star Democrat also inquired about the number of tests that have been performed in Talbot County, but had not received a response by press time.