Dear Parents/Caregivers and Employees,
I am writing to provide an update on Queen Anne’s County Public Schools (QACPS) operations. Yesterday (March 25), Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent, Dr. Karen Salmon, announced that all Maryland public schools will remain closed for an additional four weeks through April 24 to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Queen Anne’s County Public Schools buildings will remain closed.
On Monday, March 30, educators will work remotely in order to prepare themselves to support the continuity of learning while schools are closed. Learning packets will be delivered to students with both digital and print content to support all students regardless of internet access. Learning packets will be delivered to children without home internet access by our school bus drivers and will also be available to families at grab and go meals distribution sites.
Students with access to the internet will begin online learning on Tuesday, April 1, 2020. Teachers will be available to support students online. We are working with public and private sector partners to increase internet access in our community and will keep you informed of new opportunities to get online once that information becomes available.
Recognizing that families and educators have many questions pertaining to grades, graduation requirements, etc., your patience is greatly appreciated as we work through these issues with the Maryland State Department of Education. It is my goal to ensure that students’ grades are not negatively impacted by the school closure.
I encourage all students and parents to remain vigilant to protect against the spread of viruses by continuing to take preventive steps. For information and updates on the coronavirus, log-on to the QACPS coronavirus resources web page and the Queen Anne’s County Department of Health website.
You can be assured that we will continue to share resources for continuity of learning, meals distribution, and any other updates pertaining to the school closures as they become available. If you are interested in supporting our efforts to ensure that no child goes hungry during school closures please contact Amanda Ensor at amanda.ensor@qacps.org (703-244-2309) or Jeff Straight at jeffrey.straight@qacps.org (410-758-4593). I remain committed to ensuring that you have the most current information. If you would like to ask a question regarding an issue pertaining to the school closures, please submit your questions to the QACPS School Closures Team at questions@qacps.org. We will check for your questions and respond daily.
Stay healthy!
Sincerely,
Andrea M. Kane, Ph.D.
Superintendent of Schools