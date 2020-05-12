A beautiful Perryville wedding during COVID-19

PERRYVILLE — On May 2, Kirk Derrick Simmons and Marian "Mimi" Sharkey Eastman had a beautiful wedding, joining together their families and celebrating their love. But it was a wedding with a twist — the bridge and groomed donned facemasks.
This is love in the time of COVID-19.
The global pandemic has touched virtually every facet of our lives, including how we practice traditions and conduct ceremonies. This local couple, looking dashing in their wedding wear and best PPE, chose to make the best of a weird situation and were married in a lovely home ceremony this month. No need for musicians or a deejay — they had the wedding party sing "The Bridal March!"
The bridge and groom are pleased to announce that they wed on May 2 in a traditional Christian ceremony, at the groom’s home in Perryville. Pastor Don Post of Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Newark, Delaware officiated the ceremony. The groom’s son, Nathan Simmons, a student at Rising Sun Middle School, gave the bride away.
Those in attendance were the bride’s sons, Kyle Eastman and Bowen Eastman; the bride’s sister and honor attendant, Diane Little, of Port Deposit; the groom’s brother and best man, Scott Simmons; and Don and Barbara Post. Because of the COVID-19 environment, the couple’s other children, Lauren Eastman, Taylor Tharp, and Colton Simmons, were unable to attend the wedding, but were there in spirit.
Kirk is the son of (late) Samuel and Glenda Simmons, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mimi is the daughter of Harry and Ellen Sharkey of Leesburg, Florida. She attended Elkton High School.
Kirk currently works as an Operations Manager at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Mimi enjoys holiday work as a florist at the Christiana Flower and Gift Shoppe in Newark, Delaware. When hotels open, they will reschedule their honeymoon trip to Cancun. The newlyweds will reside in Perryville and are excited to create a life together with their sons and daughters.
The Cecil Whig staff and your community would like to congratulate the happy couple and new family! Many happy returns to you and all those who are celebrating milestones in creative ways during these unprecedented times.