$3 million moved to cover COVID-19 expenses

St. Mary’s commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a proposal to move $3 million to fund expenses associated with COVID-19.
The source of the money would be the fiscal 2019 fund balance that was not applied in the fiscal 2021 recommended budget. This action allows the county to continue to respond to the needs of its citizens during the pandemic emergency, according to meeting documents.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the hearing was not physically open to the public, but was available to watch on YouTube and Channel 95. Residents were encouraged to call into the hearing or submit written comments.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, told commissioners “the county attorney requested this budget hearing on April 7.” She reminded that $850,380 was already moved from the commissioner’s emergency reserve fund for the COVID-19 project on April 7.
She said new funds would go toward expenses related to COVID-19, which is currently approximately $450,000 but expected to increase.
“A budget amendment is included to restore the funds from the commissioners emergency reserve with balance to the COVID-19 project … as other funding sources become available, this will also be used to fund expenses in this project,” Cudmore said.
Valley Lee resident Cindy Jones, a former county commissioner, was the first and only caller of the morning. Although she did not comment on the supplemental appropriation at first, she said she believes the national public response to the pandemic is failing.
“We are not receiving the amount of information in the manner we need from the local public health authority about the tracking of the spread of the disease,” she said, adding she’d like to see it presented graphically.
When asked directly about the appropriation, she said, “Many of the items on the five-point protocol could be funded by county commissioners and that would be at the determination from doctors.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Cudmore, “What did we spend $450,000 on?”
She replied, “supplies, [personal protective equipment], hand sanitizer, and other items recommended by the department of emergency services and the sheriff’s office.”
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the ordinance authorizing the $3 million supplemental appropriation for emergency expenditures related to COVID-19.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners adjourned and reconvened as the board of health, and received a health briefing from Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer.
“I do have good news to share, she said, “It appears that because of our efforts at social distancing and disease containment … we are seeing new cases but the rate of increase in our new cases have gone down compared to just a couple weeks ago.”
As of Tuesday morning, there were 126 confirmed cases and four deaths related to COVID-19, according to the health department.
Additionally, Brewster mentioned through disease investigation with the health department, “we are finding that more people are maintaining safe distances, minimizing contact and self-isolating when they experience symptoms.”
Although the county is expecting less of a demand on the public health care system than originally anticipated, there is still a continuing concern with asymptomatic transmission, or passing the disease from someone who does not show symptoms, which is why it is so “important for people to stay home as much as possible” and wear cloth face coverings in the appropriate public settings, according to Brewster.
She said extensive testing is also significant in the community “so we can identify when the illness might be simmering” in the future and “we can respond quickly.”
The county is still preparing for a spike in positive cases, as numbers will probably increase with an increase in testing, Brewster mentioned, as Gov. Larry Hogan (R) “just acquired a significant number of test kits for Maryland.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) inquired about the turnaround rate for testing.
“Has that improved?” he asked.
“It has improved dramatically,” Brewster responded. “Before we were waiting 10 to 12 days, but now the turnaround is two to three days,” and sometimes in the same day, she said.
Hewitt asked if the county is in a position to test first responders, but Brewster confirmed “we don’t have the supply right now.” Currently, testing is usually done on people showing symptoms, but widespread testing is something to work toward moving forward, she said.
