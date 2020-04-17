You are the owner of this article.
113 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Charles nursing homes

Medical
mkurtbas

The Charles County Department of Health released Thursday an official count for COVID-19 cases at nursing homes throughout the county. As of Wednesday, April 15, 90 residents and 23 employees at six nursing homes and senior living facilities through the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a health department press release.

According to the release, "the health department has been closely monitoring this evolving situation and is working closely with nursing homes to respond and ensure that the most vulnerable residents receive proper testing, treatment, and care."

Dr. Howard Haft, who is executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program at the Maryland Department of Health, has been temporarily assigned by Deputy Secretary of Health Fran Phillips to oversee the COVID-19 response in Charles County. Dr. Haft is a former state Deputy Secretary of Health and a Charles County resident who has delivered primary care in the community for many years.

“Just as we have seen across the state and the country, our nursing home population is at high risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus,” Haft said in the press release. “We understand the heightened concern of those who have loved ones in these facilities. I want to assure them that through testing, we are identifying patients and staff, both with and without symptoms, so we can do whatever is necessary to prevent the spread of this virus. We know it's especially hard to contain COVID-19 in nursing facilities and that’s why it’s a top priority right now.”

