Commanders-Free Agency Football

FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team’s NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 15, 2023 because the team had not announced the contract.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

 David Richard

Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

