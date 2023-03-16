FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates after handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who scored in overtime of the team’s NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 15, 2023 because the team had not announced the contract.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the contract.
Brissett becomes the experienced veteran quarterback the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Cleveland Browns, starting 11 games for them while Deshaun Watson served his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, goes into spring workouts as the No. 1 QB after winning his pro debut in Washington’s season finale.
The Commanders also continued to piece together their offensive line.
Another person with knowledge of the deal said they agreed to terms with Tyler Larson on a one-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that deal also had not been announced.
Larsen started in eight and appeared in nine games last season for Washington, which rotated through four different starting centers because of injuries. Chase Roullier, a 16-game starter in the middle in 2020, has been limited to 10 games since, and his future is uncertain despite two years left on his contract.
