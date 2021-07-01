Long time residents of Cecil County, Donald and Janet Truitt celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 23 in North East. Donald is a retired US Army and DuPont Research Laboratory Technician and Janet is the family’s loving homemaker. They are celebrated by their 4 children and 2 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.