We just celebrated Independence Day. This year, we had plenty of reason to be festive. The AAA and TSA announced that millions of people travelled over the holiday weekend. The yearlong lock down is diminishing. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), 47% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Covid deaths are way down. In March, congress increased the Child Tax Credit, a welcome relief to financially strapped families. Juneteenth is now a national holiday. Congress is inching forward on the infrastructure bill. President Biden had requested $2.3 trillion in funding, Democrats were hoping for $1.2 trillion but the GOP balked at the cost. Only two Republicans linked with democrats in the House to approve $715 billion primarily for surface transportation and water infrastructure, a paltry sum given the huge effort at stake. Passage of the bill is pending approval in the senate, where, given the 50-50 party split, factional rancor is a surety. Consider that the 1950’s interstate system, the largest public works undertaken in USA until then, cost $500 billion dollars in 2016 dollars and returned $6 in productivity for every $1 it cost. (Source: June 29 2016 infrastructurereportcard.org)
The two political parties may disagree on the funding, but one thing is certain: Our physical and human infrastructure is in dire straits, and the cost of fixing it is bound to be startling. Peruse the websites, reports and press releases of government departments and agencies. Scan the annual reports, newsletters and announcements of public policy-oriented nonprofits. Leaf through statistical indices. The situation does not augur well.
In February 2021, Thomas Smith, executive director of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) said that the average American family will spend $3,300 more due to infrastructure shortfalls, annually. In it’s Failure to Act Report, the ASCE estimated that $588 billion is needed just to repair roads, bridges and dams. The report also estimates that infrastructure neglect will cost the American economy more than $10.3 trillion in GDP losses through 2039, including $2.4 trillion in exports, while imports into the USA would decrease by about $1.8 trillion, resulting in roughly $4 trillion in loss of trade and a further increase of $626 billion in the national debt would be likely. (Source: ASCE Civil Engineering Source Failure to Act Economic Impact of status Quo Investments Across Infrastructure Systems. February 1, 2021.) Also, ASCE notes that a water main breaks every two minutes, and 6 billion gallons of treated water is lost daily due to leaky pipes. Treated. The American Road and Transport Builders Association noted that 46,000 bridges are structurally deficient and 231,000 bridges need repair.
A 2020 EPA report notes that 23,000 to 75,000 Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO) occur yearly in America. They can, and sometimes do, release raw sewage, thus contaminating ground water. (Source: 14 August 2020. Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System). According to the Speedtest Global Index, which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speed from around the world, the USA has the eleventh fastest internet speed in the world, behind Thailand and Romania, among other nations.
Examples of bipartisan comity for the national good abound. Republican President Nixon passed the OSHA, Clean Water and EPA Acts into being. He created the Minority Business Development Agency. Nixon similarly implemented the first Affirmative Action plan. He also signed the Supplemental Security Income into law. It provides aid to the elderly and disabled who have paid little or nothing into the program. President Reagan overhauled immigration and granted amnesty to three million aliens. Both had democrat majorities in congress. There was little outcry about liberals and government overreach. A Brown University study indicates that we spent over $1.1 trillion on the Iraq war. We spend 2% of GDP on infrastructure and 3.4% on defense.
It is vile that congress has wilted into a partisan abyss when it comes to mending America’s physical and human kinks. Locally, one out of ten people in Maryland is on food stamps. HUD reports roughly 550,000 homeless Americans on a typical night, including 40,000 veterans. The U.S News and World Report writes that 30 million schoolchildren rely on free or reduced-cost lunch. CDC reports 70,630 drug overdose deaths in 2019. Globally, our students continue to lag in STEM education and test scores. Any nation faced with collapsing buildings, where medical bills are the leading cause of bankruptcy and one out of four people have a diagnosable mental illness, would have reason to ponder and adapt national priorities. Our roads, dams, sewer and energy systems will cost more billions of dollars, perhaps trillions, to maintain, repair and upgrade. We can pay now at a relative bargain or lament later. Our human infrastructure costs will be equally stifling. As Americans, our greatness as a nation should not be curtailed by partisan feuding.
