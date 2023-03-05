The Smithsonian American Art Museum is collaborating for the 10th year in a row with the National Cherry Blossom Festival (March 20–April 16) for a series of in-person and virtual cherry blossom-themed public programs.
The museum’s cherry blossom family activities and celebrations are part of its popular online Family Zone series, designed to spark learning, creativity and appreciation for the arts.
The museum’s popular Cherry Blossom Celebration for children and families will be presented in person Saturday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will begin on the museum’s F Street plaza with a Japanese taiko performance by the drumming group Nen Daiko.
Other performances in the museum’s courtyard include traditional Japanese dance with Onoe Dance and an all-vinyl music set of Japanese soul, funk, boogie, pop and disco by Les the DJ. More information is available on the museum’s website at AmericanArt.si.edu/family.
Attendees can craft their own sakura (cherry blossom) tree to take home, create an origami sakura and make a koinobori (carp streamer) kite to fly at the Blossom Kite Festival on the National Mall also taking place March 25 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
A themed scavenger hunt will be available so visitors can explore the American Art Museum’s galleries. Seasonal treats will be available for purchase at the Courtyard Café. This program is free, but registration is encouraged.
A cherry blossom-themed in-person workshop, part of the museum’s popular series “Beyond the Studio,” is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. Local D.C. botanical artist Emily Paluska of Revery Paper Flora will teach the fundamentals of creating one-of-a-kind paper flowers.
The Art & Me Preservation Family Workshop, a virtual hands-on, artmaking workshop designed for children ages 3 to 8 and their caretakers, will take place Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Families will discover how delicate sakura have been depicted in landscapes, figure paintings and prints for centuries, and how Smithsonian conservators preserve these beautiful yet fragile artworks. Then participants will create their own cherry blossom-inspired creations. This program is cohosted by the museum and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. This program is free, but registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.