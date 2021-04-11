With 14 ad units newarkpostonline.com has a monthly inventory of more than 2.0 million impressions. Big Box, Leaderboards and unique units such as Pencil Pushdowns are available through rotational SOV. This targeted site is where adults in the city of Newark go to view and read content from this third largest city in Delaware – heavily concentrated with students from the University of Delaware. PDFs of the printed publication are also available at this site.
- More than 50,000 visitors monthly
- More than 30,000 unique visitors monthly
- More than 144,000 page views monthly
- 2 minutes duration per visit
- 3 pages viewed during each visit
Contact Michelle Wagner at 443-239-1654 for more information.
Disclaimer:
Web traffic based on December, 2013.
