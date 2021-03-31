With 14 ad units cecildaily.com has a monthly inventory of more than 9.7 million impressions. Big Box, Leaderboards and unique units such as Pencil Pushdowns are available. Our activity is balanced evenly between returning and new visitors, helping you achieve addition frequency to your print buy as well as reaching new adults. PDFs of the printed publication are also available at this site.
- More than 180,000 visitors monthly
- More than 90,000 unique visitors monthly
- More than 700,000 page views monthly
- More than 7 minutes duration per visit
- 4 pages viewed during each visit
Contact Michelle Wagner at 443-239-1654 for more information.
Disclaimer:
Web traffic based on December, 2013.
