Friday, July 23
Gate price; online price (service charges not included in online prices)
Adults (13-59): $4; $3
Seniors (60+): $2; $1
Kids (6-12): $2; $1
Kids under 6: free
Please note that no animals are on the grounds this day.
Saturday, July 24, through Saturday, July 31:
Gate price; online price (service charges not included in online prices)
Adults (13-59): $6; $5
Seniors (60+): $3; $2
Kids (6-12): $3; $2
Kids under 6: free
Your entrance fee covers everything except rides and food, including all events.
Free shuttle rides from the parking lot to the front gate every day from 6 pm to 10 pm.
Reserve Seating:
Unfortunately, the fair will not offer reserve seating this year. Note that blankets are still not permitted for saving seats. Unattended blankets will be donated to charity.
Midway Information:
Please note that prices and specials have changed.
Friday, July 23: Opens at 5 p.m., pay one price: $18 all you can ride until closing. Arm band goes off sale 1 hour prior to closing.
Saturday, July 24: Open at 2 p.m., pay one price special: $25 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride special are available from 2-7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25: Open at 2 p.m., pay one price special: $20 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride special are available from 2-7 p.m.
Monday, July 26: Open at 5 p.m., pay one price: $20 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride are available from 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27: BUDDY NIGHT — Open at 5 p.m., bring a buddy and get 2 tickets for $30. Only sold in pairs of 2. $18 for individual tickets. 5 p.m. to closing. Arm band sold until 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28: Open at 5 p.m., pay one price: $20 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride are available from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29: Open at 5 p.m., pay one price: $20 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride are available from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, July 30: Open at 5 p.m., pay one price: $20 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride are available from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, July 31: Open at 2 p.m., pay one price: $25 all you can ride until closing. Tickets for ride are available from 2-7 p.m.
