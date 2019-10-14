ABINGDON — Harford County Public Library will host Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the 2019 One Maryland One Book author of "What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.
This event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration at HCPLonline.org is suggested.
At the Abingdon Library, Hanna-Attisha will be in conversation with Susan Muaddi Darraj, a winner of the American Book Award for her novel-in-stories, "Curious Land," who is also an associate professor of English at Harford Community College.
The discussion will focus on Hanna-Attisha's book, which chronicles her relentless pursuit to uncover the contamination of Flint, Michigan’s drinking water, which would lead to her testifying in front of Congress. Her personal account reads like a scientific thriller as she vividly recounts the effects lead poisoning had on her young patients and the evidence she gathered to share with the world.
"We are so honored to host the author of this year's One Maryland One Book, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha," said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. "Her work uncovering the contamination of the drinking water in Flint, Michigan, is inspirational. The book is a gripping, hard-to-put-down account of what a community is going through to have safe, clean drinking water. She will be an excellent presenter."
Copies of "What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City" will be available for purchase and signing the evening of the talk. A photo opportunity with the author will also be available.
In addition, 17 book discussion programs will be held at libraries and other locations throughout Harford County through Wednesday, Nov. 13. For times and locations, visit HCPLonline.org or pick up a copy of Headlines & Happenings at any Harford County Public Library.
A limited number of free copies of "What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City" are available at all Harford County Public Library locations, while supplies last. In addition, the book is also available as an eBook, eAudiobook and CD audiobook, as well as at HCPLonline.org.
One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities and is offered in Harford by Harford County Public Library in partnership with Harford Community College Library.
For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.
