Men’s Swimmer of the Year
Michael Marra
Senior, Elkton
Qualified for two individual state championship events during his senior year with Elkton. Placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and broke the school record with a time of 22.64 seconds. Placed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 57.36 seconds and broke his previous school record. Was a member of the Golden Elks’ 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays that placed ninth and 11th at states. Served as a team captain.
Jacob Cline
Sophomore, Elkton
Swam the breaststroke leg on the Golden Elks’ medley relay team that placed 11th at states and set a new school record with a time of 1:51.55. Competed in two individual events at states, including the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle. Earned top 20 finishes in both events. Set a new school record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.42 seconds.
Beau Kammerzelt
Freshman, Elkton
A promising addition to the Golden Elks’ swimming roster, Kammerzelt made noise in his first high school swim season. Placed 20th and 22nd at the state championships in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. Swam the butterfly in Elkton’s school record breaking medley relay. Reached the the podium at the District VII Championships with a third place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Ben Schultz
Sophomore, Rising Sun
With plenty of experience in the pool, Schultz made his mark for the Rising Sun program during his sophomore year. Placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke at regionals. Added a 10th place finish in the District VII Championships in the 50 freestyle. Served as the anchor leg on Rising Sun’s medley relay that placed 20th at the state championships.
Landon Reese
Senior, Rising Sun
Made a noticeable impact for the Rising Sun swim team during his first season swimming. Served as the leadoff leg for the Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay that reached the state meet. Swam a 26.34 second leadoff leg.
Women’s Swimmer of the Year
Sadie Cooper
Senior, Elkton
Concluded her senior campaign with Elkton as the team’s top breaststroker and with another state championship appearance. Cooper placed 18th in the 100-yard breaststroke at states with a time of 1:15.93. Earned a bronze medal at the District VII Championships in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.17. Was a member of a pair of Elkton relays at states.
Mattea Marra
Junior, Elkton
Marra ended her junior season with Elkton as a versatile swimmer for the Elks. Qualified for states in the 100-yard backstroke and placed 20th with a time of 1:10.06. Swam the butterfly on Elkton’s medley relay to place 16th and was the third leg of the Golden Elks’ 15th place 400 freestyle relay. Earned a sixth place finish in the 100 backstroke at the District VII Championships.
Cara Pennington
Freshman, Elkton
A skilled long distance swimmer, Pennington continues to swim at a state caliber level with a leg amputation. Pennington qualified for two events at states including the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Pennington placed 22nd in the 200 and 24th in the 500. Also served as a member of Elkton’s 400 freestyle relay that placed 15th. Placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle at the District VII Championships.
Sarah Clawson
Senior, Elkton
An experienced swimmer with the ability to compete in any event for the Elks. Served on both of Elkton’s state championship relay teams. Was the leadoff leg of Elkton’s 15th place 400 freestyle relay team.
Emma Huss
Junior, Elkton
A three-year member of the Golden Elks. Swam the freestyle leg of the Elks’ 16th place medley relay team. Placed 20th in the 50-yard freestyle at the District VII Championships. Finished 18th in the 100-yard backstroke.
Coach of the Year
Pat Cline, Elkton
Cline has played an instrumental role in continuing Elkton’s overall success since the programs creation. Cline coached four Elkton relays (two men’s and two women’s) to the state championships and saw six Elkton swimmers qualify for 10 total individual events at states. Saw multiple swimmers break school records at the state championships and a pair of swimmers reach the podium at the District VII Championships. Helped guide the men to a sixth place team finish and the women a seventh place team finish at Districts.
